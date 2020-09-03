Equal Trading Up 15.9% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $323,721.05 and approximately $3,333.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Equal Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

