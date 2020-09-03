Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 7,136 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $106,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,119,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,110,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,833,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $20.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.35. 2,150,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,051. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

