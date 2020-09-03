Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,458 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $190,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 140,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

IWF stock traded down $11.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.39. 3,040,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,466. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

