Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $42.68 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKD traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $206.91.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.