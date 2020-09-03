Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 11,271 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.98. 369,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

