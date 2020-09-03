Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,216 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $41,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,857. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

