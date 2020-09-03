Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 27,181 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $138,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.93. 2,309,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,462. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.