Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 30th total of 614,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.9 days.

ERRPF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. 2,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERRPF. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

