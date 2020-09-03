Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0028

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $489,455.65 and $139,521.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.94 or 0.03764033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00054469 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,226,794 coins and its circulating supply is 173,197,381 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

