Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Short Interest Update

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 30th total of 421,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUCMF remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. Eurocommercial Properties has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About Eurocommercial Properties

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

