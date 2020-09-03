Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Short Interest Update

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 30th total of 421,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EUCMF remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26. Eurocommercial Properties has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Eurocommercial Properties
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.