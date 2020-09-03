EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETCMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ETCMY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

