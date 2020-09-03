EvenCoin Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $135,233.47 and approximately $744,999.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00075939 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00315458 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002009 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042745 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000446 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008919 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

