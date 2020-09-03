EXMR Market Capitalization Achieves $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.