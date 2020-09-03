Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc (OTCMKTS:EXETF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 740,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 30th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXETF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Extendicare from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Extendicare from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Extendicare, Inc operates as a holding company that engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Canadian Operations.

