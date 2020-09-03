Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 28,782,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,295,965. The company has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

