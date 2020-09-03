Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 104,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $11.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.12. 32,088,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,205 shares of company stock worth $8,888,942 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

