Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock worth $5,035,258. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. 24,295,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.