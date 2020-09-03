Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,258. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,295,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. The company has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

