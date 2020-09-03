Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.74. 6,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,066. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $481.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $15.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.89 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

