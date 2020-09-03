Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 5,169 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $124,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 240,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,794,000 after acquiring an additional 124,566 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,915,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.01. 3,691,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.