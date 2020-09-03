Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Insulet worth $69,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,077,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Insulet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $84,630,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after purchasing an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $16.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.19. 11,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,984. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 741.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.97. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

