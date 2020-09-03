Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9,539.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of 3M worth $148,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.51. 3,921,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

