Federated Hermes Inc. Has $149.34 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,698.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398,525 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $149,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 124,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,804.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,280,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

