Federated Hermes Inc. Has $67.69 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $67,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.47. The company had a trading volume of 225,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

