Federated Hermes Inc. Has $76.80 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $76,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 81.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,750,000 after buying an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $250.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

