Federated Hermes Inc. Has $93.45 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.13% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $93,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 76,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.05. 92,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,511. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,160 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.