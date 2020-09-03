Federated Hermes Inc. Has $99.99 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $99,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

ACN stock traded down $9.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.98. 101,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day moving average is $198.85. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

