Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Philip Morris International worth $553,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

PM traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

