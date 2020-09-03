Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $155,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.20. 3,448,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,446. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.