Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 969,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,524 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $228,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2,149.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 270,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,842. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.27. The company has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.