Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,389 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $150,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $229,889,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $699.16. 461,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $699.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

