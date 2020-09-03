Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 167,606 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 167,606 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.67% of Teladoc Health worth $103,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $21.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.32. 139,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Paulus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $1,688,300.00. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,297 shares of company stock worth $33,366,198. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

