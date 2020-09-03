Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,546,800 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546,800 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $284,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,095,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,300,000 after acquiring an additional 824,009 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,217,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 598,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,810,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 26,283,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,017,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

