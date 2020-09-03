Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 33,400 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $139,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. The stock had a trading volume of 900,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average of $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

