Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Posts Earnings Results

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%.

Shares of GSM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

