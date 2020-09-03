Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $197,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,690. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.77.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

