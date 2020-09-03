FIL Ltd Acquires 288,317 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,317 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Citigroup worth $198,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 953.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,096,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,053,000 after buying an additional 992,800 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 152.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 567,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 343,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.44. 2,032,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,515,224. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

