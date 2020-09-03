FIL Ltd Acquires 639,650 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Genpact were worth $147,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 267.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 987.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

