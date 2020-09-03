FIL Ltd Acquires 71,150 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.53% of Nutanix worth $116,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,138 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,075 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 684.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 471,166 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $46,702.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,546 shares of company stock worth $1,854,627. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,108. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

