FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,537 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $117,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5,107.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 453,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $142.47. 30,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,283. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.