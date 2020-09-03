FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $255,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $88,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,134,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

