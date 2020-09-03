FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.17% of Trimble worth $126,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 23.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,185,000 after buying an additional 1,693,697 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 35.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 152.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 917,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $387,664.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,523.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,367. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 51,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,431. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

