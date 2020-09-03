FIL Ltd Buys 1,657,781 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657,781 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $543,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 27,539,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,677,691. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

