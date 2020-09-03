FIL Ltd Buys 347,615 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,615 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Nike worth $167,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Nike by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,356 shares of company stock valued at $12,431,115 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.63. 424,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

