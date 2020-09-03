FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,536 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.38% of Electronic Arts worth $146,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 54,974 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 671 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.25. The stock had a trading volume of 197,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,963. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,369 shares of company stock valued at $10,692,577. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

