FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of S&P Global worth $204,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 15.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 23,900.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $25.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.40. 71,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,984. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

