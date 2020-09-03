FIL Ltd Has $207.29 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

FIL Ltd cut its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 584,752 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $207,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 498,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,578. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

