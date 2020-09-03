FIL Ltd Has $252.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,471 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.15% of Dollar Tree worth $252,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

DLTR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,418. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

