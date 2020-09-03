FIL Ltd Has $3.54 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 4.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of Alibaba Group worth $3,543,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.07. 12,624,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,679,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $753.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.21 and its 200-day moving average is $220.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.