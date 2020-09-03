FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,366 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $154,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,762 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $533,725. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.14. 130,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,355. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

